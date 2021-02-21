SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 228.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Xerox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,612,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,628 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xerox by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

