SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 52.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 161,584 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $58.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

