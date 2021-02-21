SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,720 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WNS worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 5.0% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 234,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth $64,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NYSE WNS opened at $74.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.54. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

