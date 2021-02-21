Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of SHCAY stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Sharp has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

