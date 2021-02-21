Sierra Wireless (SW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Shares of SW stock opened at C$23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$863.64 million and a P/E ratio of -14.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.87. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.23.

SW has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$91,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$437,884.64.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

