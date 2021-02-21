Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SW. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

TSE:SW opened at C$23.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$863.64 million and a PE ratio of -14.05. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$91,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$437,884.64.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.