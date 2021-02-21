SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $16.22 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. 789,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,224. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10.

