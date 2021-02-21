SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 86,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.19. 31,238,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,734,141. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

