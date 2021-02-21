SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,145,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,769. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

