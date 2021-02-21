SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.54. 5,851,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,913. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.61 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

