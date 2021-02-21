Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L)’s (SLN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) stock opened at GBX 642 ($8.39) on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 668 ($8.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.82. The company has a market capitalization of £534.84 million and a P/E ratio of -22.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 564.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 469.84.

About Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L)

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

