Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.70.

Shares of SLAB opened at $162.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.