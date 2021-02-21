Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $121.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $135.50.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,797,172.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

