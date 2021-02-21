Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Reaches $3.34 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 68.1% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $5.76 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.76 or 0.00524714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00067551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00089391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00063388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00078395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00031194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.61 or 0.00391855 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

