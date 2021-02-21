Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Sells $623,655.24 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 7,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $623,655.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $416,020.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.