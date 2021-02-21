SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives $10.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,381,000 over the last ninety days. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.