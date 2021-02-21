Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

SNN opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

