Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,961 shares during the period. Snap accounts for 4.6% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 47.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Snap by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Snap by 293.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 835,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,490,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,659,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $43.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

