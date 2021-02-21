Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap to $81.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.66.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.52. 24,490,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,659,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 1,949.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Snap by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 237,667 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.