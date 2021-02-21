So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Up 9.2%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s share price shot up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.16. 2,004,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 929,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in So-Young International by 18,073.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 265,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in So-Young International by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

