SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.65

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.42, with a volume of 348451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

