SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $350.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.06.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $321.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.02 and a 200 day moving average of $265.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

