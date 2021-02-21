Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.70. Sonova has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

