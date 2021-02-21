Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.76

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 147420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04.

Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

