S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,494,000 after acquiring an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI opened at $339.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.76. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

