SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,384 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,071 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after acquiring an additional 121,221 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,230. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

