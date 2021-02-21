Spectre.ai Dividend Token Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00059368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.75 or 0.00749714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00042819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059360 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019184 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.12 or 0.04518455 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

SXDT is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

