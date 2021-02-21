Sphere (SPHR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,786.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $9,786.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sphere has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,196.95 or 0.99879298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00159510 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003790 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

