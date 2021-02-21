Sprout Social (SPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SPT opened at $78.37 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of -48.68.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582 over the last three months.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

