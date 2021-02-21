Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

NYSE:SQ opened at $276.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a PE ratio of 439.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.45 and its 200 day moving average is $192.38. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,373,718 shares of company stock worth $305,327,318. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Square by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

