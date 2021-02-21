STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.02

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.02 and last traded at $124.83, with a volume of 21246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 915,124 shares of company stock worth $97,737,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

