Starbase Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $190,874.31 and approximately $4,294.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00059736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00764659 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00043338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00058586 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00040473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.03 or 0.04589771 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

