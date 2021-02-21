Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 371,046 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after buying an additional 17,486 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.37 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.