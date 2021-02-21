State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Workday were worth $54,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $276.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.77 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

