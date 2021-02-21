State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,275,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $46,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 124,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Ford Motor by 16.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 500,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

F opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of -289.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

