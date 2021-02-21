State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $43.49 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $43,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

