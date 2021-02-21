State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $44.67 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $44,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.27.

SBAC opened at $261.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,745.02 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.56.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.