State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $48.65 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,020 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $48,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.51 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $37.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,001,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,520,387 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

