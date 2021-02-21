State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $50.29 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 147.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 331,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,448 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $50,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $4,257,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTON. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $19,987,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $139.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,995.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

