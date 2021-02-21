State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $52.90 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Sysco worth $52,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,072,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,225,483. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,095.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

