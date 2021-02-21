State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,583,807 shares of company stock valued at $296,840,916.

NOVA opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

