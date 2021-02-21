State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,144 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $253,939.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,021 shares of company stock worth $69,084 and have sold 179,489 shares worth $5,045,103. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT opened at $26.94 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

A number of analysts have commented on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

