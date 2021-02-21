State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.25 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Athene were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

