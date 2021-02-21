State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Shares of TXRH opened at $87.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

