State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,099 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 696,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,231,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

SAIL opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,334.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,745. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.