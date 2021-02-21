State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMP opened at $204.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.45, for a total transaction of $541,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $738,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,165,276. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

