State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

