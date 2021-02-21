State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

NYSE FBHS opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average is $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

