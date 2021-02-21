State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 13,300 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 753,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,043,000 after purchasing an additional 204,050 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QSR opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $66.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

