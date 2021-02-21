State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,750 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDS opened at $313.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.57 and its 200 day moving average is $332.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,735 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

